PolySwarm Trading Up 11.6% This Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $61,713.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00066416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00146092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.72 or 0.00846439 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046575 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.