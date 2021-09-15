Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,759 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Pontem worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNTM. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pontem in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pontem in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Pontem in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Pontem in the first quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pontem in the first quarter valued at about $916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTM opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Pontem Co. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

