Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading Up 5.3% This Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $6.88 or 0.00014269 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $18.75 million and $1.62 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00074859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00125405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00186962 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.11 or 0.07501035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,334.89 or 1.00179858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.81 or 0.00892916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,722,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

