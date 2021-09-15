Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

PRCH opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $24.41.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $532,392. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

