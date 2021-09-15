Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Portland General Electric worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $1,094,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 9.7% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 269.2% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 138,511 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 73.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 16.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POR opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

