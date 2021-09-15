Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag Sells 20,000 Shares

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $200,900.51.

NASDAQ PSTX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. 107,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,615. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $13.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $514.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 114.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 147.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $144,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSTX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.