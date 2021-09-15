PotCoin Trading Up 3.6% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $2,700.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,010.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,599.04 or 0.07496312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00394106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $651.07 or 0.01356094 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00122635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.10 or 0.00568830 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.72 or 0.00559718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.64 or 0.00326261 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,725,175 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

