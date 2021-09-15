PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Sells $109,074.00 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $109,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PRAA stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.47. 265,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,726. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $45.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 221,333 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

