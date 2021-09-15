PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Sells $109,074.00 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $109,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PRAA stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.47. 265,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,726. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $45.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.41.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PRA Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
