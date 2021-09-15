Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading Up 1.4%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29). 377,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 180,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.25).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 212 ($2.77) target price on shares of Premier Miton Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Premier Miton Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 177.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 167.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £276.35 million and a PE ratio of 34.31.

In other news, insider Sarah Walton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £18,100 ($23,647.77).

About Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI)

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

