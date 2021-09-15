Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.82

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.82 and last traded at $39.69, with a volume of 920669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINC. Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

