Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.40

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.40 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 22.17 ($0.29). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,784 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £207.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

About Premier Oil (LON:PMO)

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

