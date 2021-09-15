Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) vs. MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Head to Head Contrast

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pretium Resources and MP Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $617.59 million 3.11 -$38.44 million $0.95 10.76 MP Materials $134.31 million 46.53 -$21.83 million $0.22 159.82

MP Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pretium Resources. Pretium Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pretium Resources and MP Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 2 4 0 2.67 MP Materials 0 2 6 0 2.75

Pretium Resources currently has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 49.22%. MP Materials has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.19%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than MP Materials.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources -3.17% 17.44% 11.34% MP Materials N/A 8.19% 4.84%

Risk and Volatility

Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 4.93, suggesting that its share price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MP Materials beats Pretium Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

