PRIA Reaches Market Cap of $203,268.98 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $203,268.98 and $1,097.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.93 or 0.00006079 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00063856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00149950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.01 or 0.00806842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00046824 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

