Primecoin (XPM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $686,067.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $686,067.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,727,387 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

