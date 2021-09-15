Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 11,383,903 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 56,865.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,383,903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 7.82% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $266,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 177,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,960 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

BNL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NYSE:BNL opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.21. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

