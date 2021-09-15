Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,821 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,367,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Trane Technologies worth $251,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,114,000 after acquiring an additional 741,334 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,915.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 422,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,926,000 after acquiring an additional 401,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 373,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $183.74 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $117.13 and a one year high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.