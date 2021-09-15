Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,653,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 441,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Exxon Mobil worth $356,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,262,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,088,918,000 after buying an additional 1,001,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

