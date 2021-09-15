Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,905,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398,831 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 6.44% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $253,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 267.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 21.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 120,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 48.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 435,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 142,901 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 147.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 145,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SBRA. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

