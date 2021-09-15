Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 234,686 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,686 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 5.32% of Apartment Income REIT worth $395,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after buying an additional 8,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $94,654,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth $66,523,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth $39,205,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth $34,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 101.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Truist lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

