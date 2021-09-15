Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.31% of Verisk Analytics worth $370,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,643 shares of company stock worth $3,179,106. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $205.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.58 and its 200 day moving average is $181.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

