Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 716,622 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of AON worth $248,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get AON alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $291.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.88. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $295.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.