Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Chubb worth $259,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $181.28 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.70 and a 200 day moving average of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

