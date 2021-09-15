Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,931,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,464 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $368,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $188.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.96. The stock has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,141. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

