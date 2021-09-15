Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,323,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,995 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of The Progressive worth $424,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,989,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.