Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,213,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of PepsiCo worth $327,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,552,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,339,000 after purchasing an additional 83,957 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $155.15 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.51 and a 200 day moving average of $147.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $214.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

