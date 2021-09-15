Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $245.26 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,825,156 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of IHS Markit worth $245,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,034,000 after buying an additional 231,088 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $123.39 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $124.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

