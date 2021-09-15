Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $248.57 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 207,252 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.18% of CoreSite Realty worth $248,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on COR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.95. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

