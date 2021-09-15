Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $267.54 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158,212 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of McDonald’s worth $267,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 26.9% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 28,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $241.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.