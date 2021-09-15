Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $304.27 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,470 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 6.69% of Terreno Realty worth $304,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth about $44,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 28.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

TRNO opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

