Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $306.59 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 53,435 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Broadcom worth $306,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $502.02 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $484.42 and its 200-day moving average is $470.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $206.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,264 shares of company stock worth $8,652,754. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

