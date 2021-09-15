Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $370.02 Million Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.40% of Regency Centers worth $370,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 19.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist increased their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.52.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.