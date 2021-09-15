Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $406.84 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,115,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.44% of VICI Properties worth $406,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.