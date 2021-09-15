Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,634 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 7.43% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $434,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

