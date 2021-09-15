Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,656,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,196,343 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.92% of Gartner worth $401,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,631,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 435.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,312,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $310.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $318.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.93.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

