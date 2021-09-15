Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 640,039 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,039 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Dollar General worth $359,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $216.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.