Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,095,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 328,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.75% of Arch Capital Group worth $432,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,139,000 after purchasing an additional 422,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,826,000 after buying an additional 1,484,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,975,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,273,000 after buying an additional 300,281 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

