Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,051,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 232,108 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of Restaurant Brands International worth $389,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 452,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $707,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 85,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,588,735. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QSR opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average of $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

