Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 158,206 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 158,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Ross Stores worth $254,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,131,178,000 after buying an additional 372,935 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after buying an additional 429,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $641,172,000 after buying an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $530,593,000 after buying an additional 182,655 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of ROST opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.