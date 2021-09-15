Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 164,163 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Discover Financial Services worth $315,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,404,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.41.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.97. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

