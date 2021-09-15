Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,441 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,441 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of MSCI worth $374,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MSCI by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4,548.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after acquiring an additional 597,029 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 11,293.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,912 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $656.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $609.95 and a 200 day moving average of $515.16. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $667.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

