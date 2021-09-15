Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,575 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Honeywell International worth $327,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International stock opened at $222.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.72. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

