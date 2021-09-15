Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 41,445 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,481,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of BCE worth $270,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. BCE’s payout ratio is 127.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCE. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

