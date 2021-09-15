Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 61,813 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,244,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 61,813 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Intel worth $294,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

