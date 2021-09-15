Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 66,289 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,083,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 66,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.53% of EOG Resources worth $257,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

