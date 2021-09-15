Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 76,202 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,453,540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 76,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of The Walt Disney worth $431,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in The Walt Disney by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,585,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 506,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $89,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $182.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $331.73 billion, a PE ratio of 299.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

