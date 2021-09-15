Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BTEC stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

