Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PREF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

Shares of PREF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. 62,923 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54.

