Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PY stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. Principal Value ETF has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $44.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $394,000.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.