PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.30

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.30 and traded as low as C$2.29. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 80,531 shares.

PRV.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.90 in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

