Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Prologis reported sales of $980.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis stock opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.35. Prologis has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $139.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

